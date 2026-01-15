January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and in Sitka a local group is getting the word out about how to protect youth from the dangers of trafficking and its many forms. The Sitka Human Trafficking Awareness Coalition, a grassroots organization involving community members and agencies, has been active for three years and meets monthly. Coalition members Kristin Martinez, of Youth Advocates of Sitka, and Police Chief Chad Goeden joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the importance of prevention and the issue of sextortion, a form of trafficking that has occurred in Sitka, where individuals are coerced into sending sexually explicit images online.



Listen to the conversation here:

Learn more here: http://missingkids.org/