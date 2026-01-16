Lauren Bell, research director at the Sitka Sound Science Center, Lauren Wild, a professor of applied sciences, and Ellen Chenoweth, professor of marine biology, joined the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming “State of the Sound” event in Sitka. The event, scheduled for Feb. 19-21, aims to foster community knowledge sharing among researchers, local residents, and traditional knowledge holders. The initiative, a year in the making, includes various sessions, including roundtable discussions, skill shares, and field trips, emphasizing the importance of integrating diverse perspectives. Listen to their conversation here:
