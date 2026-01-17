Sitkans felt the earth move on Saturday when an earthquake hit west of the community shortly before 1 p.m. The Alaska Earthquake Center reported that the Magnitude 4 quake hit at 12:45 p.m. 36 miles west of Sitka, at a depth of just over 1 mile.



There is no tsunami danger associated with the quake.



“It wasn’t big enough for us to send out our ‘no threat’ message,” said Kim Hutchinson with the U.S Tsunami Warning Center. “When we talk about Alaska, we’ll send out messages from 4.0 Magnitude and higher, but don’t start worrying about any tsunami danger until we start getting into 6.9-7.1 range.”

