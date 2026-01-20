(KCAW/Rose)

A public bus rolled over after hitting a patch of ice in Sitka on Tuesday (1-20-26) morning.

Sitka Police say the 65-year-old bus driver was operating a bus for The Ride. In an email to KCAW, spokesperson Serena Wild said he was driving inbound on Sawmill Creek Road, a state highway. Around 7:20 a.m. he hit a patch of black ice near the 1800 block of the road. The bus slid and landed in a ditch on its side.



Wild said the driver was the sole occupant of the bus at the time. He told police he was uninjured, but went to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for a medical check.



The Ride is Sitka’s public transit system. It’s operated by Sheet’ká Ḵwáan Sitka Tribe of Alaska. KCAW reached out to confirm the age and size of the bus, and whether its absence from the fleet will impact service.