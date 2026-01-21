Less than half of Alaska students go to a four-year college, and less than half of those complete their program, according to the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education. Mike Vieira, career and technical education instructor with the Sitka School District, joined the Morning Interview to discuss the evolving nature of vocational education, now called career and technical education (CTE). He discusses the district’s successful programs in trades like auto and diesel mechanics, and the new healthcare pathway developed with University of Alaska Southeast. Listen to the conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25