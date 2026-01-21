Instructor Mike Vieira (c) assists CTE students Mason McLeod (l) and Tyson Bartolaba (r) hang a door on one of 14 sheds for the Sitka Community Land Trust cottage neighborhood (S’us’ Héeni Sháak). (KCAW/Woolsey)

Less than half of Alaska students go to a four-year college, and less than half of those complete their program, according to the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education. Mike Vieira, career and technical education instructor with the Sitka School District, joined the Morning Interview to discuss the evolving nature of vocational education, now called career and technical education (CTE). He discusses the district’s successful programs in trades like auto and diesel mechanics, and the new healthcare pathway developed with University of Alaska Southeast. Listen to the conversation here: