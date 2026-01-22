The Sitka Police Department is investigating the death of a 67-year-old woman.



Police say on Wednesday (1-21-26), individuals came to police to report that they found a friend unresponsive in her apartment. According to a press release posted to social media today (1-22-26), officers went to the apartment and found Kerry Livingston-Callow had died of an apparent drug overdose involving opioids. Police say they are investigating her death as a possible negligent homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward by calling 907-747-3245 or leave an anonymous tip on the crime line at 907-747-8980.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.