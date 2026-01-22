Professional improvisers and local talent will showcase their skills in two improv shows this weekend. Improvisers Rosie Moan and Zeke Blackwell joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the performances, happening this Friday and Saturday night at Odess Theater. Listen to the conversation here:
