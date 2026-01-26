Registration is now open for Boys Run I toowú klatseen. The ten-week program for third to fifth grade boys, coordinated by the Pathways Coalition, is composed of running, discussion, and culturally-based activities that honor Southeast Alaska traditional values. The program, which includes 20 lessons and culminates in a 5k Fun Run, focuses on building healthy relationships, social-emotional skills, and cultural awareness through running games and storytelling. Claire Weber, the afternoon school prevention specialist at Sitkans Against Family Violence, and Kevin Knox, manager of Parks and Recreation, joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the program and their need for coaches. Listen to their conversation here:
