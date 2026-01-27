At its meeting tonight (01-27-26), the Sitka Assembly will discuss updating city code to allow for the disposal of municipal land for a public benefit.

The lack of affordable housing is often cited as one of Sitka’s top barriers to attracting and retaining young people.

Sponsors Katie Riley and Kevin Mosher said in a memo that the city has taken a range of actions to incentivize housing development in the past. But there’s no language in city code that allows the city to dispose of land that may be “uniquely suitable” for helping the city achieve its goals of expanding housing. Mosher and Riley suggest amending the code to make that possible.

In other business, the assembly will discuss the city’s legislative priorities for the year, and consider authorizing a feasibility study for a new recreation athletic facility.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.