Sitka spruce timber arrives on the ferry from Petersburg on Jan. 27. (KCAW/McKenney)

A load of timber from Mitkof Island was delivered to Sitka today for a special project. Sitka Conservation Society Executive Director Andrew Thoms joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the organization’s plans to turn sustainable, young growth spruce from Mitkof Island into a learning shelter at Pacific High School. Listen to the conversation here: