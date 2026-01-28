A woman from Colorado was indicted last week (1-22-26) for allegedly stealing a number of guns from the home of the two mariners who went missing near Sitka last month.

On December 15, 2025, 50-year-old Quinn Whitten and 31-year-old Josiah Bracken were reported missing. The two men were last seen heading to their float house in Camp Coogan Bay on December , around 5 nautical miles from Sitka. According to court documents, just six days later, Bracken’s mother, Brande Bracken, went to the float house, and found that all of the men’s guns were gone.



Bracken provided police with photos, serial numbers and descriptions of the firearms. She also provided police with video and audio of 45-year-old Stephanie Two-Two — allegedly a longtime friend of Whitten. In the video, Two-Two told Bracken she visited the float house, several days after the men went missing, to pick up chickens and some paperwork, and showed Bracken images of the guns from inside the float house.



In a sworn statement, police detail interviews with a number of family members and witnesses, including Dave Sulser, who Two-Two allegedly paid $100 to boat her to the float house on December 17 for an initial trip. At the time, Two-Two wanted to bring the guns back with her to Sitka, but Sulser refused.



Two days later, Sulser made another trip to the float house at Two-Two’s request, this time with Cole Johnson, who was allegedly tasked by Two-Two to pick up the guns and the chickens. Johnson told police he returned to Sitka with the guns in two duffle bags and a rifle case. Surveillance footage police gathered from Eliason Harbor shows Johnson boarding Sulser’s boat and returning with the duffle bags later that evening.



Johnson told police he met Two-Two at the harbor, and loaded the guns into her car. They then drove to a restaurant parking lot in downtown Sitka, where they met Johnson’s girlfriend. Two-Two allegedly directed Johnson to load the guns into his girlfriend’s car and take them home. She later asked Johnson to store the firearms in his garage. Johnson told police that while he ultimately agreed to keep the guns for Two-Two, he was uncomfortable with the idea, had no intention of stealing firearms and “thought he was doing the family a favor.” Johnson was out of town when he was interviewed by police, and gave them permission to enter his home to retrieve the firearms.



On January 13, Officer Amber Blackmon recovered the duffle bags from Johnson’s home. They contained 21 guns, two large knives, gun parts and ammunition, and a fishing pole and other items that belonged to Josiah Bracken.

Police say in an interview with Two-Two, she said she’d visited the float house on December 17 to feed the chickens and gather paperwork for Quinn Whitten’s mother, but couldn’t remember the name of the captain who took her, and only ‘peeked her head’ at the firearms. She claimed to have made the trip herself on December 19 to pick up the chickens, but did not go inside the floathouse.

Two-Two was arraigned on theft and burglary charges on January 16, and posted bail for $12,500 the same day. On January 22, a Sitka Grand Jury indicted Two-Two on one felony count of burglary in the first degree and 18 felony counts of theft in the second degree. The next hearing in Two-Two’s case is scheduled for March 5.

KCAW has reached out to Two-Two’s legal representation for comment.