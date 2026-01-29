Sitka’s State of the City address provides an overview of the city’s work over the past year, including progress under the Strategic Plan, key statistics, major milestones, and a look ahead at priorities moving forward. Municipal Administrator John Leach presented the report to Sitkans on Wednesday (1-28-26), during the annual event hosted by the Greater Sitka Chamber of Commerce. He joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to give the highlight reel from the report. Listen to their conversation here:
