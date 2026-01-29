The Sitka High School and Mt. Edgecumbe High School basketball teams are in the thick of the season, with tournaments last weekend and a full schedule of local games this weekend. Sentinel reporter Anna Laffery joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to give an update on recent games in Anchorage and Utqiagvik, and preview this weekend’s games against Wasilla teams. Drawing from her own sports reporting as well as the work of Klas Stolpe (Juneau Independent), Richard Larson (Ketchikan Daily News) and Van Williams (Alaska Airlines Classic), Laffery shares game highlights and updates from coaches. Listen to the conversation here