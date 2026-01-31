The U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Interior are conducting a review of the Federal Subsistence Management Program in Alaska. Alaskans can comment on the review through February 13. Heather Bauscher is a fisheries community engagement specialist with the Sitka Conservation Society, and teaches environmental policy at University of Alaska Southeast. Bauscher joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the review process, and what it could mean for Sitkans. Listen here:

Next Tuesday (2-3-26), the Sitka Conservation Society and the Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s Resource Protection Department are hosting a question and answer session on how changes to the federal program could impact Sitkans from 6-8 at Harbor Mountain Brewing Company.