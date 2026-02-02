The Wearable Art Show is returning to Sitka after a one-year hiatus, featuring 19 designs from 16 designers, including one from Arizona and another from Washington. The event will showcase pieces from local designers like Linda Boord and Emmie Fish, as well as Jennifer Younger, who is known for her international fashion runway work. Bobbi Jordan and Bette Gray from the Greater Sitka Arts Council joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming show on Feb. 7 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Listen to their conversation here: