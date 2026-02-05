Braveheart Volunteers, started in 2001 by two local nurses, aims to give non-medical, compassionate care and companionship to those facing illness, isolation, or grief. Kim Hunter and Marshall Barg joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss this month’s fundraising campaign, “Fill the Heart,” which aims to raise $20,000, with $10,000 already pledged. The funds will be used for general services, grief support programs, and educational initiatives, including a dementia support group. Listen to their conversation here:
