The majority of Sitkans experienced a power outage Wednesday night (2-4-26) just before 9 p.m.

City staff said it was caused by a hydropower generating unit at the Blue Lake Powerplant tripping offline “due to a high-oil alarm on its bearing lubrication system.”

“Plant Operators responding to the outage were able to begin operation of a backup generating unit to restore power to the community,” Electric Utility Director Ron Vinson said in a statement. “System adjustments are underway to ensure that the high oil alarm remains within working tolerances to avoid future outages.”

Power was restored 9:20 p.m.