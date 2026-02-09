A good Samaritan vessel rescued a man from the water Sunday (2-8-26) after he jumped from the O’Connell Bridge.

Sitka Police Lt. Mike Hall said the department received a call shortly before 2 p.m. about a 48-year-old man who was standing on the outside rail of the bridge. Two police officers and an ambulance responded to the scene, and shut down the bridge six minutes later. Hall said responders tried to speak with the man, but he ignored them and jumped, falling 50 to 60 feet into the channel below.

“Luckily, there was a boat that was in the area, and at two o’clock they were able to pick him up out of the water. So this happened pretty quickly,” Hall said.

The crew aboard the M/V Moon Shot brought him to the nearby fuel dock where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. Hall said the man was conscious and breathing at the time.

Hall said it was a quick, coordinated effort between police, EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard. He said he wants to thank the people on board the boat for stepping up.

“One of them was stripped down to his underwear ready to jump in the water if he had to to go swim after him, which is an incredible feat for humanity, for somebody to do that for their fellow citizen,” Hall said. “So really appreciate them jumping in and helping out when they did.”

Hall said police haven’t received an update on the man’s condition.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.