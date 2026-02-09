Ramshackle Cabaret presents “Atomic Bang” February 13 and 14 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Organizers Shelby Williams and Christian Litten joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming burlesque and variety show, set in a post-apocalyptic world. This is the group’s 12th or 13th show since 2012, with a theme of a post-apocalyptic world. Listen to their conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25