The Sitka Tribe of Alaska is hosting a will-drafting clinic on Feb. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at tribal headquarters. The clinic aims to help tribal citizens, particularly elders, with simple will drafting. Attendees should bring identification, property deeds, and life insurance policy numbers. The clinic will provide intake forms, legal assistance, and a will template. Realty Officer Luwinna Kubik and Annika Krafcik, Associate Tribal Attorney, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming worshop. Listen to their conversation here: