The Sitka Tribe of Alaska is hosting a will-drafting clinic on Feb. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at tribal headquarters. The clinic aims to help tribal citizens, particularly elders, with simple will drafting. Attendees should bring identification, property deeds, and life insurance policy numbers. The clinic will provide intake forms, legal assistance, and a will template. Realty Officer Luwinna Kubik and Annika Krafcik, Associate Tribal Attorney, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming worshop. Listen to their conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25