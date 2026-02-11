The upcoming “State of the Sound” event aims to gather local residents, knowledge holders, researchers, and students to share observations and ask questions about Sitka Sound. The event, from Feb. 19 to 21 at Harrigan Centennial Hall, includes storytelling, roundtable discussions, talks, and field trips. Lauren Wild, assistant professor of applied fisheries at UAS, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to talk about what’s on the agenda and what attendees can expect. Listen to the conversation here:
