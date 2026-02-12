Sitka’s Imagination Library will host a family “Octo-palooza” event this Valentine’s Day, in partnership with the Sitka Sound Science Center and the Emblem Club. Organizers Kari Sagel, Lisa Hodges, and Kari Paustian joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event, which will feature story time, hands-on activities and a free book giveaway. Listen here:
