The BANFF Film Festival is returning to Sitka for its 50th year. The local committee selected six films to showcase at the event, ranging from two minutes to 45 minutes. The films cover a variety of outdoor activities and cultural stories. The event is at the Sitka Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online, at the door, or at the Hames Center. Event emcee Brian McLaughlin, Hames Center Manager Paige Craig, and KK Prussian, a past emcee, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming event. Listen to their conversation here: