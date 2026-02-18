The University of Alaska Southeast-Sitka campus

Health sciences, welding, and scuba diving are only a minor selection of subsidized courses available to high school upperclassmen to take through a special dual credit program with University of Alaska Southeast-Sitka. Sitka High School teacher Mike Viera and counselor Megan Reid, alongside UAS welding instructor Luke Gibes, joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the dual credit program and how rising upperclassmen can get involved in the upcoming fall semester.