Drama, Debate, and Forensics, or DDF, is an after school activity where kids can showcase their public speaking skills by participating in 15 different events, like dramatic acting and persuasive speech. Sitka High School’s DDF team travels throughout the school year to compete with other Southeast Alaska schools, before heading to the state tournament in late February. Christian Litten, Francis Myers and Angela Bahna joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss an upcoming showcase this Sunday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. (previously scheduled for Feb. 21), at the Sitka Performing Arts Center, to highlight some of the events they’ll be taking to this year’s state competition in Anchorage. Listen to their conversation here: