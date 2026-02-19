The Coast Guard’s Jayhawk helicopter out on the water (KCAW/Russell)

The Sitka Fire Department responded to a trash can fire in the Air Station Sitka kitchen early Wednesday morning (2-18-26).

In a press release, Fire Chief Craig Warren said that shortly after 1 a.m. the fire department was notified that the sprinkler system had activated in the U.S. Coast Guard base’s kitchen.

By the time a firefighter arrived on the scene, the trash can fire was extinguished and Coast Guard personnel were ventilating the smoke and clearing water from the sprinkler activation. Warren said an investigation concluded that the fire was caused by the spontaneous combustion of oily rags in the trash can.