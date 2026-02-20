The 10th annual Fishermen’s Expo, organized by the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association and Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust, will be held on Feb. 24, from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the NSRAA Conference Room and via Zoom. The conference offers both in-person and virtual sessions covering topics like new fishing technology, management updates, and safety workshops. Emily Scott, outreach and program coordinator at ALFA, and Natalie Sattler, program director at ALFA, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming event. Listen to the conversation here: