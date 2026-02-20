A Sitka man was arrested this week in connection with a deadly boating accident that killed two Sitka teenagers in 2024.



45-year-old James Sturm was taken into custody on Thursday (2-19-26) after a grand jury indicted him on two counts each of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and assault.



The charges stem from two years ago, on the afternoon of January 9, when Sturm and four others were returning from a hunting trip on Chichagof Island. The boat capsized in rough waters near Khaz Bay, about 40 miles northwest of Sitka. Three of the passengers, including Sturm, were rescued, but the bodies of 18-year-old Darren Borbridge and 18-year-old Sayer Tuzon were never recovered.



In a statement today (2-20-26), Alaska Wildlife Troopers said they investigated the capsizing, and found that Sturm, who was operating the vessel, was intoxicated at the time.



Sturm was arraigned in Sitka this morning, with bail set at $75,000, with conditions.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.