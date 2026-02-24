A promotional image to join the Sitka Youth Leadership Committee (courtesy of SYLC)

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, which aims to educate the public on the prevalence of the issue and how it can be addressed. As a branch of Sitkans Against Family Violence (i.e SAFV), the Sitka Youth Leadership Committee (i.e SYLC) is a cohort of Sitkan middle schoolers and high schoolers that contributes to a variety of education initiatives on how Sitkans can identify and receive/give support to those experiencing dating violence. SYLC members Devyn Sampson and Kate Plaisance and SAFV Peer Coordination Coordinator Colleen Murphy join KCAW for the Morning Interview on what projects SYLC members have been up to this past year, how interested students can join SYLC, and common misconceptions adults have on how to support the teens in their lives.

If you or somebody you know is experiencing dating violence, you are not alone. Visit loveisrespect.org or contact SAFV at 907-747-3370