Next month, Sitka Tribe of Alaska will host the 11th annual Heritage and Cultural Tourism Conference from March 17-19. The conference aims to enhance cultural tourism by offering business training, technology integration, and networking opportunities. This year’s theme is “Catalysts of Authenticity and Innovation.” Rachel Roy joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the conference. Listen here.
