Sitka Police Chief Chad Goeden holds two AXON body cameras. (KCAW/McKenney)

Sitka’s police force may finally be equipped with body cameras soon. On Tuesday, the Sitka Assembly approved funding for the program.

Police Chief Chad Goeden said the Sitka Police Department is among the few departments in Alaska that does not issue body cameras to its officers, and it’s time to change that.

“It’s not often that you have an opportunity to do something that seems to be unanimously supported by everybody: the officers, the community, everybody. And that’s what I’m bringing you here tonight.”

Under the proposed agreement, the city would contract with AXON for five-years for 12 body-worn cameras and the associated software licenses and support services. The Arizona-based weapons and tech company currently supplies the department’s tasers and vehicle dash cameras.

The assembly unanimously approved close to $15,000 for the first year of the contract. The proposed five-year contract would cost the city about $73,680.

The Sitka Police Department will be holding a community conversation on police use of force next Tuesday, March 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Harrigan Centennial Hall.