Stakeholders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sitka’s new marine haulout back in September 2025 (KCAW/Rose)



After decades of development, the grand opening of Highmark Marine’s shipyard in Sitka is less than a week away. Sitka Economic Development Association Director Garry White and Highmark Marine’s Maggie Lilly and Jordan Young join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what services Sitkans can expect to be offered at the new marine haul out and how to access them, as well as what festivities Sitkans can expect at Highmark Marine’s first ever marine trades fair open house to celebrate the grand opening on March 3rd.

For more information or to schedule a boat hold out, call 907-217-2850 or email sitka@highmarkmarine.com