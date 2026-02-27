Anna Kislitsyna, an internationally renowned pianist and harpsichordist, will perform in Sitka this weekend. The program, “Echoes Through Time” includes works by Bach, Scarlatti, Chopin, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, and some jazz and contemporary pieces. Kislitsyna and Sitka Fine Arts Camp Executive Director Roger Schmidt joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the February 27 show at the Performing Arts Center, which was inspired by Kislitsyna’s experiences in Sitka. Listen to the conversation here: