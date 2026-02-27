Anna Kislitsyna, an internationally renowned pianist and harpsichordist, will perform in Sitka this weekend. The program, “Echoes Through Time” includes works by Bach, Scarlatti, Chopin, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, and some jazz and contemporary pieces. Kislitsyna and Sitka Fine Arts Camp Executive Director Roger Schmidt joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the February 27 show at the Performing Arts Center, which was inspired by Kislitsyna’s experiences in Sitka. Listen to the conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25