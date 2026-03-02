Tomorrow at Harrigan Centennial Hall (weather permitting), the Ocean Wave Quilter’s Guild will be hosting their 25th annual auction to support their scholarship fund. Ocean Wave Quilter’s Guild Secretary Sarah Jordan and President Megan Pasternak join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what quilts and other goodies attendees can expect at this year’s auction, how the event works, and how quilters are adapting to closing crafts stores around the Southeast.
