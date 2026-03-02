The Sitka School District hasn’t been closed due to heavy snowfall since the 2017-2018 school year, according to Superintendent Deidre Jenson. (KCAW/McKenney)

Sitka schools were closed Monday following heavy snowfall over the weekend. It’s the first time in nearly a decade that the district closed due to inclement weather, according to school officials.

Dan Slagle, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Juneau, said Sitka saw 14 inches of snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.

“I definitely think that’s probably one of the heavier events in the last few years,” he said. “And we could see some more snow through tonight.”

Sitka School District Superintendent Deidre Jenson told KCAW in an email the closure was largely due to safety concerns for both buses and students. She said the decision was made in tandem with the bus company, the city, and state Department of Transportation teams.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, as we know that this poses inconvenience to families,” Jenson said. “But the safety of our students is the most important. We will be completing a count on our calendar to ensure that we are meeting the student contact days required by the state. We may have to make up a day in the future, but we will give families plenty of advanced notification.”

A winter storm watch remains in effect for much of the region from late Monday night through late Tuesday. Jenson said they don’t anticipate closures moving forward, but that will depend on road conditions. She said parents should make sure they’re signed up for alerts through a phone app called ParentSquare. She said it’s the best way to receive information regarding time sensitive events.