Youth Advocates of Sitka (YAS) and Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) are holding a survival skills camp during Spring Break for students aged 14+. Camp will feature visits to the Sitka Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard base, first aid and cold water safety training, trauma informed communication skills, as well as a trip to the Sheet’ká Treetop Adventures ropes course. The free camp takes place March 16-20 at the SAIL office. You can call SAIL or go to KCAW’s Community Calendar to register. Juliette Langley and Maria Beck to joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss what to expect from the upcoming camp. Listen to their conversation here: