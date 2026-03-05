Fireweed Dance Guild presents an evening of dance 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Sitka Performing Arts Center. Melinda McAdams and Ayer Christianson joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming show, which will feature six different pieces and multiple dance styles. Listen to the conversation here:
