After nearly 30 years, the Tongass Land Management Plan will be undergoing a major revision that will influence how the nation’s largest national forest will be managed for the next 30 years. Sitka Conservation Society’s Executive Director Andrew Thoms joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the potential changes to the plan, and how Sitkans can make their voices heard.
