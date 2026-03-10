Sitka may finally get a new police chief. At its meeting tonight (3-10-26), the Sitka Assembly will consider approving the promotion of Michael Hall from lieutenant to the top position.

The Sitka Police Department has been actively searching for a permanent full-time chief since the former police chief Robert Baty stepped down last year after nearly six years in the role, technically as an interim chief. Former trooper academy commander Chad Goeden stepped in to lead the department while the city continued its search for Baty’s replacement.

In October, the city identified Hall as the top candidate. But because of Alaska Police Standards Council certification requirements, he was hired as a lieutenant and was sent to the Alaska Police Academy to become eligible for police service in Alaska. In a memo, Municipal Administrator John Leach said Hall has now successfully completed those requirements and is eligible to serve as Sitka’s police chief. Hall’s salary will start at around $134,000.

In other business, the assembly is expected to hold an executive session to discuss municipal administrator applicants.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.