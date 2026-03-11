Bare Stage Collective theater company will present an original murder mystery dinner theater production “Ship Happens: A Murder at Sea” 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Harbor Mountain Brewing company. Rach Roach and Logan Bradford joined KCAW for the Morning interview to discuss the upcoming show, which was written by a cast of six and takes place on a cruise ship. Listen to the conversation here:
‘Ship Happens’ in local murder mystery theater fundraiser
