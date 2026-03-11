(Sitka Legacy Foundation)

The Sitka Legacy Foundation is offering a new, one-time grant for projects contributing to food security in Sitka and Port Alexander.

Jennifer Mac Donald is the Program Manager for the local nonprofit, which is working with the Alaska Community Foundation’s Nourished Communities program to put forth $15,000 in total funding.

While the group is particularly keen for proposals that expand access to affordable food in Sitka, she says that the grant could fund a wide variety of projects.

“Some examples might be increasing local food production, distributing food to households in need. Could be harvest or distribution of wild and traditional foods…It could also be teaching or sharing food skills like gardening or preservation,” said Mac Donald. “But overall, the goal is to support projects that increase access to healthy local food.”

She says that a wide variety of organizations, from non-profits to tribal entities and public schools, are eligible to apply.

The grant’s application form is open until April 3rd, and Mac Donald says the foundation plans to distribute the funds within the month. Anyone whose project is not selected or misses the deadline could apply again to the foundation’s annual grant cycle in August.