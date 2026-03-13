Mt. Edgecumbe High Schools’ boys and girls basketball teams are heading to state next week, along with the Sitka High School boys team. KCAW News Director Katherine Rose spoke with Sitka Sentinel Reporter Anna Laffrey who was courtside reporting for the Sentinel in Juneau for the Region 5 basketball tournament. In a tight three game series, both Mt. Edgecumbe High School teams emerged victorious over Sitka High.