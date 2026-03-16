Sitkans perusing the Sitka Public Library (KCAW/Schaeffer)

Next week marks the first time in about 25 years that Sitka will be hosting the Alaska Library Association Conference, and the first time in four years that a rural community will be hosting the annual event. Librarian Jessica Ieremia and Board Member of the Friends of Sitka Public Library Kari Sagel joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what the conference entails, events community members can get involved in (such as a whale-watching tour, furry friend cafe, and keynote talk by a Pulitzer-winning graphic novelist), and an upcoming auction that will enable other rural communities to host the conference in the future.