The Sitka Sound Science Center’s Science in Residency fellow for March to April is Claire Puleio, a PhD candidate at the University of Alaska Fairbanks specializing in volcanology. Her research focuses on Mt. Edgecumbe and the volcano’s recent unrest, as well as its unique geological context. Lina Kapp, community and visitor engagement manager with SSSC, and Puleio joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss Puleio’s research and the events she will be hosting during her time on the island. Listen to their conversation here:
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