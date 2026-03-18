A gray whale shows flukes as it dives (photo by Blain Anderson)

As herring season draws near, Sitka fishermen are getting ready to make some good catches. But humans are not the only ones looking forward to the plentiful harvest herring bring, but also our friendly underwater neighbors: whales. Keith Nyitray from the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society and Andy Szabo from the Alaska Whale Foundation join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what to expect from an upcoming Pub Talk on March 25th at Harbor Mountain Brewing on the interactions between humans and whales in foraging herring.