As herring season draws near, Sitka fishermen are getting ready to make some good catches. But humans are not the only ones looking forward to the plentiful harvest herring bring, but also our friendly underwater neighbors: whales. Keith Nyitray from the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society and Andy Szabo from the Alaska Whale Foundation join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what to expect from an upcoming Pub Talk on March 25th at Harbor Mountain Brewing on the interactions between humans and whales in foraging herring.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25