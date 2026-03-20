University of Alaska Southeast Sitka campus (KCAW)

Next week marks Giving Day for the University of Alaska Southeast Sitka campus, where for 49 hours one can donate money to support up to seven student and community initiatives for the campus. Aklei Helen Dangel, Liz Zacher, and Lauren Wild from UAS join KCAW for the Morning to share more about what Giving Day entails and what prospective donors can support such as arts programming, dual enrollment students, and whale research.