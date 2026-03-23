Promotional image for Sitka Community Theater’s production of “Much Ado About Nothing”

Sitka Community Theater is back with their upcoming annual play production, and this year they will be bringing William Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” to the big stage. Sitka Community Theater’s Shannon Haugland, Kelly McElligott, and Demaris Oxman join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the timeless appeal of Shakespeare, their experience learning how to perform his language, and what listeners can expect from the show.