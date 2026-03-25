This Saturday, March 28, the Sitka Sound Science Center will host its annual Food Web Cruise. Matt Goff and Lauren Bell joined KCAW for the morning interview, to discuss the opportunity for Sitkans to learn from naturalists about the rich ecosystem while enjoying a light breakfast on the water, and hopefully spotting some wildlife. Listen to the conversation here:
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