Birch Equipment, SEARHC, and the Coast Guard are just a handful of the organizations enabling students to shadow their employees through Sitka High School’s Career and Technical Education program. Mike Vieira and Alina Lebahn from Sitka High School join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the learning outcomes for the program and how it can help students better understand what they want to professionally pursue in the future.
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