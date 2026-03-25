Instructor Mike Vieira (c.) assists CTE students Mason McLeod (l.) and Tyson Bartolaba (r.) hang a door on one of 14 sheds that will ultimately be placed in the Sitka Community Land Trust cottage neighborhood (S’us’ Héeni Sháak). Student Vance Balovich works on the roof at right. While this class was all-male, in the spring semester of 2025, Vieira says several girls have enrolled in the class. (KCAW/Woolsey)



Birch Equipment, SEARHC, and the Coast Guard are just a handful of the organizations enabling students to shadow their employees through Sitka High School’s Career and Technical Education program. Mike Vieira and Alina Lebahn from Sitka High School join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the learning outcomes for the program and how it can help students better understand what they want to professionally pursue in the future.