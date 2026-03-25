Police Chief Mike Hall stepped into Sitka Police Department’s top job earlier this month. He joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to on March 19, along with Municipal Administrator John Leach, discuss his background and goals for the future of SPD. Listen to the conversation here:
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